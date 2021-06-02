SHIELD (XSH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $186,360.34 and approximately $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,341.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.31 or 0.07119366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.74 or 0.01881412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.00497761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00184148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.98 or 0.00731879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.56 or 0.00480316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.42 or 0.00416654 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

