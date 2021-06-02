Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 153,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,186 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

SHLX stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.