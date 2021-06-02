Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,100 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECK. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

