Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 14,946 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.