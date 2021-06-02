Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $457,000 Investment in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,669 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Forterra during the first quarter worth $56,043,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 2,585.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 3,250.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 348,462 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

FRTA stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

