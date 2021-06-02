Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,263 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.