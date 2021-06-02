Shell Asset Management Co. Has $663,000 Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after purchasing an additional 206,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $359,110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC opened at $158.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

