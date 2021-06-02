Shell Asset Management Co. Has $610,000 Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GoDaddy by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

