Shell Asset Management Co. Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in Overstock.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,785. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.