Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,859,000 after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hubbell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,549,000 after acquiring an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after acquiring an additional 425,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Hubbell by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

NYSE HUBB traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $190.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,827. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $117.17 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.