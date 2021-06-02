Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $202.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.80. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.