Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.46. The company had a trading volume of 187,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,008. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $219.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

