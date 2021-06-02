Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 95,082 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 277.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,082 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 442,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 450,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,270,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

