Senior’s (SNR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 112 ($1.46) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

LON:SNR opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £618.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.40. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 164.60 ($2.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35.

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

