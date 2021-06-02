Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,000,000 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.32% of CONX worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,259,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,791,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,138,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

