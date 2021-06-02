Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 960,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,214,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 552,485 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

