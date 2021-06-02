Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 265,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,699,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 713,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,641 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.