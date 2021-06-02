Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.49 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSEVU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $2,112,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,450,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GSEVU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

