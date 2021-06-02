Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.35.
Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.60.
About Seelos Therapeutics
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
