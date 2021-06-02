Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

