Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 438 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

