Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $40,590,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after buying an additional 199,579 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $10,895,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

CBRL stock opened at $157.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.87. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.16 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

