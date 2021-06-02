ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 30.9% Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $793.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00069799 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00081983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00282088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004790 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021366 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,130,954 coins and its circulating supply is 35,447,343 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.