Scotiabank Raises Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$61.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.90.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$48.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.58. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -42.61.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

