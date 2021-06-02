Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 351,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. 459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $55.86.

