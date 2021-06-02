Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.87) and the highest is ($0.48). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.93) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.87.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 207.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,271.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 301.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after buying an additional 277,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.