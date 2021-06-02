Saputo (TSE:SAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.00

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$42.00 and last traded at C$41.87, with a volume of 10029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins upgraded Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.88.

Get Saputo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.