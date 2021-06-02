Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 22.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,312,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,719,000 after purchasing an additional 241,268 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 17.9% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 19.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.