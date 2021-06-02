San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.76. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 237,105 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $259.15 million, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.