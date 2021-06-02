salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,264,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,716,464 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.90% of salesforce.com worth $1,750,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,135 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,186. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.64. 47,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.99. The stock has a market cap of $218.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

