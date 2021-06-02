Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 759,510 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,703,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 759,510 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of HP worth $85,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in HP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,028,000 after buying an additional 448,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after buying an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

HPQ stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

