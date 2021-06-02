Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,511 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $103,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $233.58 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

