Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $100,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

NYSE:HCA opened at $215.87 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,032 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,144. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

