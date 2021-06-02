Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,049 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.19% of TreeHouse Foods worth $93,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,820,000 after acquiring an additional 114,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,416,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after buying an additional 74,909 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after buying an additional 488,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 27,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

