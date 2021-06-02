Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 246,616 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $117,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

KKR opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

