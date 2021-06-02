Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 31,830 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 630,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $80,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $166.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

