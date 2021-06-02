Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 305.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336,765 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CAE were worth $88,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $6,307,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CAE by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $6,352,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $31.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.98, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

