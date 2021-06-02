Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,446. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after purchasing an additional 187,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

