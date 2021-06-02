Rupiah Token (IDRT) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00083237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.47 or 0.01011159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.03 or 0.09724430 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

