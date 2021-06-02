RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Reaches $36,990.94 on Major Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $67.13 million and approximately $109,996.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $36,990.94 or 0.99564895 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002988 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,815 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

