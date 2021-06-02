RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 7.1%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 15,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,059,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

RES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get RPC alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $2,369,500.00. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 769,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,568,309 shares of company stock worth $20,736,640. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in RPC by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 249,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 170,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.