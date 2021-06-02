Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,922,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth $70,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

BDSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,560.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

