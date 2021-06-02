Royce & Associates LP Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 61.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MeiraGTx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $652.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

