Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.16% of Webster Financial worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of WBS opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

