Royce & Associates LP Boosts Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,653 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $580.98 million, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.40. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

