Royal Mail’s (RMG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 558.30 ($7.29).

LON RMG opened at GBX 593.80 ($7.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,695.16. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 611.80 ($7.99).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

