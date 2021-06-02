Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROYMY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.