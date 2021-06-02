Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) a C$14.00 Price Target

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) has been assigned a C$14.00 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$34,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,370,790.84.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.