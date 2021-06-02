Roy James Kasmar Sells 3,214 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $152,054.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,169.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Essent Group stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $54.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 274,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,588 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 90,762 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $7,355,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Essent Group by 165.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Essent Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.