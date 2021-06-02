Roundhill MVP ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Shares Down 0.2%

Roundhill MVP ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill MVP ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill MVP ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 25.09% of Roundhill MVP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

