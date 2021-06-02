Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $360,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,179 shares of company stock worth $66,353,235 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $9.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.98. The stock had a trading volume of 81,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,527. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.19 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.